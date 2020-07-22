Man killed, woman wounded in stabbing at homeless encampment in Simi Valley; L.A. man arrested

A man was in custody after stabbing a boyfriend and girlfriend — the male fatally — at a homeless encampment in Simi Valley Tuesday, officials said.

The deadly attack was reported around 4:15 p.m., after the female victim approached a security guard in the area, Simi Valley police said in a news release.

The 30-year-old woman led responding officers to an encampment north of the railroad tracks on First Street, near the Honda dealership. There, they found her boyfriend, 26, dead with multiple stab wounds, authorities said.

Both victims are Simi Valley residents.

Officers determined 40-year-old Julio Martinez-Diaz of Los Angeles attacked the pair following a confrontation at the encampment.

Martinez-Diaz was found hiding in bushes after police set up a perimeter in the area, and he was arrested on suspicion of homicide and attempted homicide, officials said.

The female victim and Martinez-Diaz were both taken to a local trauma center for treatment. Police did not describe the nature of the suspect’s injury or say how he sustained it, other than to say it occurred “during the incident.”



“This is still an active investigation and some details cannot be released to the public due to legal and investigative reasons,” the Police Department stated in the release.

No suspects or victims remain outstanding, and no further details were available.