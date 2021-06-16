Man killed, young girl wounded by stray bullet in South L.A. shooting: Police

A man was fatally shot, and a girl was wounded, when someone opened fired in a South Los Angeles neighborhood Tuesday night, police said.

The shooting was reported at 8:16 p.m. in the 10100 block of San Pedro Street, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

A 22-year-old man suffered multiple gun shot wounds and was taken to local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The 8-year-old girl, who LAPD said was struck in the arm by a stray bullet, was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police did not release a description of the shooter.

No other information was released.