A San Bernardino County man killed a 62-year-old woman Sunday and then used the alleged murder weapon to harm himself, officials said.

Deputies responded to the 3100 block of Otto Street in Muscoy around 9:30 p.m. for a reported stabbing, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

When deputies arrived, they found 33-year-old Rito Hernandez in front of the residence suffering from self-inflicted knife wounds.

They found the victim “near” Hernandez, also suffering from stab wounds.

Detectives learned that Hernandez, who was known to the victim, had stabbed the victim before injuring himself.

The victim — identified as 62-year-old Reynalda Madriz — was transported to a nearby hospital and was pronounced deceased.

An investigation is underway.

Hernandez was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment and will be booked on suspicion of murder upon his release.

Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Chris Crosswhite 909-387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.