A bicyclist is dead after a fatal hit-and-run collision on Saturday in Rialto.

At approximately 7:05 p.m., Rialto police responded to reports of an unknown traffic collision involving a vehicle and a bicyclist in the area of 2400 South Riverside Avenue. The vehicle involved fled before officers arrived. Paramedics performed life saving measures on the bicyclist, who was pronounced dead several minutes later.

According to a Rialto Police Department news release, the suspect, identified as 46-year-old Santos Lopez-Rosales of San Bernardino, was driving southbound in the #2 lane of Riverside Avenue approaching Santa Ana Avenue when he crashed into the rear of the bicyclist who was southbound in the middle of the #2 lane approaching Santa Ana Avenue. After hitting the bicyclist, Lopez-Rosales then fled.

After an extensive investigation, authorities located the suspect vehicle, a white 2008 Hyundai Elantra, in the city of Bloomington. The vehicle contained evidence that tied the 46-year-old to the fatal hit and run collision, police said.

Lopez-Rosales has not been located and a felony warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Anyone who may have information about this incident or knows the whereabouts of Santos Lopez-Rosales is urged to contact Traffic Sergeant Dan Smith at 909-644-6025.