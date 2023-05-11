A Long Beach man killed his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend Wednesday morning, police said.

Oscar Alejandro Chan, 41, showed up “unannounced” to the home of his former girlfriend and her partner in the 6200 block of California Avenue at about 6:30 a.m., the Long Beach Police Department said in a news release.

“He entered the home, got into a physical fight with” the new boyfriend — only identified as a man in his 40s — shot him in the upper body and left before police arrived, the LBPD said.

“Detectives believe that the shooting was related to a dispute involving Chan’s former girlfriend and the victim, however, the motive for the shooting remains under investigation,” the release said.

Chan was located at about 5:30 p.m. in the 11300 block of East Florence Avenue in Santa Fe Springs and placed under arrest.

He faces charges of murder, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and illegally possessing ammunition. He is being held at the LBPD in lieu of $2 million bail.

No information about a court date was available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Homicide Detectives Sean Magee or Juan Carlos Reyes at 562-570-7244.

Anonymous tips may be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting lacrimestoppers.org.