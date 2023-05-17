A cell phone camera was recording when a brawl erupted outside Dodger Stadium Tuesday night after the Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Minnesota Twins.

A witness, Jonathan Lopez, told KTLA that a group of drunken fans started fighting outside of the centerfield entrance around 10:15 p.m.

“They started pushing each other and then they got into a fight … and then a couple of seconds later (one guy) was knocked out on the floor, unconscious,” he said.

Cell phone video shows several people wrestling and exchanging punches. May 16, 2023.

The cell phone video shows several people wrestling and exchanging punches. Suddenly, a man in a white Clayton Kershaw shirt charges at another man in a dark-colored Dodgers jersey who, with a left hook, knocks him out.

The man’s head appears to hit the pavement.

Lopez says stadium security guards broke up the fight, put the unconscious man on a stretcher, and handcuffed the man who knocked him out.

“I honestly don’t know what started it,” he said. “You could tell some of them were drunk … and some of them were almost drunk.”

KTLA reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department which said they were unaware of the incident. The Dodgers declined to comment.