A cell phone camera was recording when a brawl erupted outside Dodger Stadium Tuesday night after the Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Minnesota Twins.
A witness, Jonathan Lopez, told KTLA that a group of drunken fans started fighting outside of the centerfield entrance around 10:15 p.m.
“They started pushing each other and then they got into a fight … and then a couple of seconds later (one guy) was knocked out on the floor, unconscious,” he said.
The cell phone video shows several people wrestling and exchanging punches. Suddenly, a man in a white Clayton Kershaw shirt charges at another man in a dark-colored Dodgers jersey who, with a left hook, knocks him out.
The man’s head appears to hit the pavement.
Lopez says stadium security guards broke up the fight, put the unconscious man on a stretcher, and handcuffed the man who knocked him out.
“I honestly don’t know what started it,” he said. “You could tell some of them were drunk … and some of them were almost drunk.”
KTLA reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department which said they were unaware of the incident. The Dodgers declined to comment.