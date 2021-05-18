Man knocks on front door, asks for woman then shoots her several times in Alhambra: Police

Paramedics transport a shooting victim into an ambulance in Alhambra on May 17, 2021. (RMG News)

An investigation is underway after a man asked for a woman at an Alhambra home then shot her several times Monday night, police said.

Police first responded to the 1600 block of South Benito Avenue around 9:45 p.m. after a caller reported that a 30-year-old woman was shot, the Alhambra Police Department said in a news release.

An unidentified man knocked on the home’s front door, asked for a resident by name and then shot her several times when she came to the door, police said.

Officers arrived to find the woman on the ground near the front door. She was taken to a hospital, where she was listed in critical but stable condition Tuesday.

The gunman fled on foot after the shooting and has not been found, police said.

He was described as being a heavy-set Latino man, between 20 to 30 years old, standing at about 6 feet 3 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black sweater and blue jeans, and he was armed with a semi-automatic handgun.

Video from the scene showed paramedics taking a woman into an ambulance as officers interviewed several young people outside a home on South Benito Avenue.

The shooting remains under investigation and no further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information can call the Alhambra Police Department at 626-570-5151.