Authorities are searching for a man who dropped off human remains at the San Bernardino Police station on Thursday.

The man was seen entering the station and approaching a public counter where he placed what initially appeared to be animal remains and a jawbone, police said.

He then left the station before officers could locate him.

At the time, it wasn’t clear whether the remains were real, police said. The coroner’s office was notified and responded to the station.

The jawbone was later confirmed to be human, authorities said.

Police are now searching for the man who dropped off the remains.

He is described as a Hispanic man around 30-35 years old. He stands about 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has a full beard and mustache. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to call San Bernardino Police at 909-383-5311.

They can also contact Detective D. Martinez at 909-384-5619 or through Martinez_do@sbcity.org and Sargeant J. Plummer at 909-384-5613 or through Plummer_jo@sbcity.org.