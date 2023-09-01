Benjamin Howard Guy is seen in photos released by the LAPD on Sept. 1, 2023.

A 64-year-old man who was left coma after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Lincoln Heights last month has been identified.

The incident occurred around 5:15 a.m. Aug. 14 while the victim was crossing at the intersection of Griffin Avenue and Avenue 31, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Benjamin Howard Guy was struck by a vehicle described as being beige. The driver did not stop to help Guy and fled the scene.

Guy was taken to a hospital and admitted into the ICU with severe injuries, police said.

While he is in stable condition, he remains in a coma.

Los Angeles General Medical Center hospital officials had previously appealed to the public for help identifying Guy and his loved ones, as he had been hospitalized for more than two weeks.

Police and hospital ask anyone with information on how to contact family members to call hospital social workers Daisy Rivera at 323-409-3754 or Nicole Crayon at 323-409-3877.

A $25,000 reward is being offered for information in the case. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Officer Emestica at 213-833-3713 or email at 42838@lapd.online, or the Central Traffic Division watch commander at 213-833-3746.