Loved ones are devastated as a beloved husband and father continues fighting for his life after a violent hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles.

The victim, Silvino Gomez, remains in critical condition in the ICU after being struck by a speeding driver on June 10.

A reward of $25,000 is being offered by the Los Angeles Police Department for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

At around 6 a.m., Gomez was out enjoying a walk around the neighborhood, something loved ones say he did every day.

He was crossing at the intersection of Central and Vernon Avenues when suddenly, a speeding vehicle ran through a red light before slamming into him.

Gomez had a “walk signal” and the right of way at the time, police said.

Security video of the moment Silvino Gomez was struck by a speeding hit-and-run driver in South L.A. on June 10, 2023. (Los Angeles Police Department)

Silvino Gomez in a family photo.

Security image of the hit-and-run suspect’s vehicle that struck Silvino Gomez in South L.A. on June 10, 2023. (Los Angeles Police Department)

The intersection where Silvino Gomez was struck by a speeding hit-and-run driver in South L.A. on June 10, 2023. (KTLA)

Security video released by LAPD showed the impact was so strong, it catapulted and flipped Gomez into the air before he landed on his head.

The hit-and-driver sped away from the scene. Gomez was transported to the hospital with severe injuries. He had emergency surgery before being admitted to the ICU where he remains in critical condition.

“It was a really bad accident,” said Oscar Rodriguez, Gomez’s friend. “His face is so swollen. They had to perform surgery to the back of his head to drain some fluids out. He was in a really delicate situation.”

Rodriguez said Gomez remains in a very precarious physical state. He wants the driver who struck him to understand the severe damage they’ve caused.

“He’s the only support to the family,” said Rodriguez. “So as of right now, his wife is wondering what is she going to do because he is the only one that brings income to the house. He’s such an honest, hardworking guy. It’s unacceptable what’s happened to him.”

Detectives are asking the public to be on the lookout for the fleeing car, described as a dark-colored sedan, likely with damage on the front end, hood, and possibly the windshield.

“This didn’t have to be a crime,” said LAPD Detective Juan Campos. “We know accidents happen, but unfortunately this driver made it a crime by fleeing the scene.”

Police are looking to hear from other drivers who were stopped at the intersection during the crash.

LAPD has also released a video of the violent collision, hoping someone may have more information.

“Actually in the video footage, you will see that there are vehicles stopped at a red light, specifically a specific pick-up truck,” said Campos. “I want to talk to that driver and any passengers who might have witnessed the crash. I know they were in a position to witness this. So I need them to reach out to me.”

Anyone with information regarding the crash or the suspect driver is asked to contact Detective Juan Campo at 213-833-3713 or email him at 31480@LAPD.Online.

The public can also contact the Central Traffic Division Watch Commander at 213-833-3746 or the LAPD at 1-877-527-3247. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.