Man lights traffic cones on fire outside Costa Mesa Police Department

A 32-year-old man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of setting a fire outside the Costa Mesa Police Department.

Around 1 a.m. Wednesday, a man approached the front doors of the police station located at 99 Fair Dr., the department said in a news release.

The man was caught on video placing traffic cones in front of the doors and then lighting them on fire. He then ran away.

A Good Samaritan, who was driving by and saw the flames, used a fire extinguisher to put out the blaze, police said.

The station’s fire alarm was triggered, alerting a watch commander on duty.

Claudio Benjamin Vicente, of Costa Mesa, was located nearby on Newport Boulevard and was arrested on suspicion of arson.

The department’s front lobby was temporarily closed but later reopened at 10 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing and a motive is unknown.

Come on down! Our front lobby is now open and ready for business. pic.twitter.com/z4Sr9qqA3r — Costa Mesa Police (@CostaMesaPD) October 7, 2020