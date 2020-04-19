Man listed as ‘death imminent’ following Walnut Park shooting

The 2500 block of Live Oak Street in the unincorporated count area of Walnut Park, as viewed in a Google Street View image.

A man was listed as “death imminent” at a hospital following a shooting in Walnut Park late Saturday, officials said.

The shooting took place shortly before 9 p.m. in the 2500 block of Live Oak Street in the unincorporated county area just south of Huntington Park, Deputy Marvin Crowder of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Information Bureau said in a written statement.

No further details were released.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.