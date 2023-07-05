A man lost part of his hand and a house caught fire Tuesday night as illegal fireworks were set off across Los Angeles.

Emergency crews were called to Catalina Street in the Adams-Normandy neighborhood of South Los Angeles around 11:30 p.m.

Witnesses reported a possible amputation as a man was lighting fireworks in the intersection.

Crews arrived to find one person injured who apparently lost parts of his right hand.

Video showed the victim covering the remains of his hand with a towel as emergency crews worked on him.

A young man lost part of his right hand in a fireworks accident in South Los Angeles on July 4, 2023. (KTLA)

Mortar tubes were seen in the street following the incident, witnesses said.

About two hours earlier, the Los Angeles Fire Department was called to a house fire in the South Los Angeles area.

Video showed the roof of the home burning as residents were being evacuated.

The fire was believed to be caused by a stray firework but that is still under investigation.

Explosions could be heard going off in the neighborhood even as emergency crews responded.

No injuries were reported.

The LAFD said they received more calls Tuesday night than they receive in a typical week.