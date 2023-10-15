A man has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a teenage girl and coercing her to travel with him.

According to a release from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office, deputies from the Moreno Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to reports of a kidnapping in the 12000 block of Frederick Street in Moreno Valley at 7:16 a.m. Saturday morning.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect, later identified as 42-year-old Chance Willis, had met the girl, lured her into his vehicle and took her to Gardena against her will, authorities said.

Officials from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office were able to track the girl to Gardena and notified the Gardena Police Department, who subsequently located and detained Willis.

He was arrested for kidnapping and booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center in lieu of $250,000 bail.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Moreno Valley Sheriff’s Station Investigator Allen at 951-486-6700.