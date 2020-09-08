Man lying on street fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in El Sereno: LAPD

The intersection of Valley Boulevard and Boca Avenue is seen in a Street View image from Google Maps.

A man who as lying on the street in El Sereno was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver, LAPD officials said Tuesday.

The crash occurred about 10:10 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Valley Boulevard and Boca Avenue, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department.

An investigation found that the victim was lying on the roadway when a black vehicle traveling west on Valley struck him.

The driver did not stop at the scene to help, police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was only described as being in his 20s

Police did not have additional information about the suspect vehicle or driver.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information that leads to the identity, arrest and conviction of the driver.

Anyone with information about the vehicle, driver or crash can contact Officer Hale at 213-833-3713 or 39395@lapd.online, or the Central Traffic Division Watch Commander at 213-833-3746.