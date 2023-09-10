A man who was meditating on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood was wounded in an apparently random shooting early Sunday morning, authorities said.

The victim, only identified as an approximately 44-year-old white man, was meditating just after 3:20 a.m. in the 6300 block of Hollywood Boulevard, according to Los Angeles Police.

That’s when another man walked up to him and opened fire, striking him at least once, police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was said to be in stable condition.

No suspect description has been released.

The victim was not homeless, LAPD said.

Alexis Lewis contributed to this report.