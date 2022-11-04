A bike is seen in the roadway following a fatal hit-and-run in the West Adams neighborhood on Nov. 3, 2022. (KTLA)

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a man riding his bike in the West Adams neighborhood of Los Angeles Thursday night.

The crash was reported around 11:30 p.m. as the man was riding in a marked crosswalk at the intersection of Hauser and West Adams boulevards, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said.

The victim, described as a Hispanic man in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle fled the scene without offering assistance or identifying themselves.

There was no description of the driver or the vehicle involved in the crash.

The victim was believed to be homeless, the spokesperson said.

The intersection was closed during the investigation.