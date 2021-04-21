Man on meth arrested after ‘viciously’ attacking, raping 76-year-old woman in Moorpark apartment: Officials

A man suspected of being under the influence of methamphetamine was arrested after allegedly “viciously” attacking and raping a 76-year-old woman inside her Moorpark apartment, officials said Wednesday.

The incident occurred about 6 a.m. Tuesday at an apartment on Charles Street, according to a Ventura County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Neighbors alerted authorities after hearing screaming and seeing a naked man in the courtyard of the apartment complex.

Responding deputies found the victim in her apartment suffering from “significant injuries,” officials said without elaborating. She was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition.

The suspect, 49-year-old Edward Ayans, was subsequently arrested.

“Ayans was in an extremely agitated state due to being under the influence of methamphetamine,” officials said in the news release.

A preliminary investigation revealed that “Ayans knew the victim and had raped her and severely beaten her,” officials said.

A motive behind the crime is unknown.

Ayans was booked on suspicion of attempted murder, rape, mayhem and elder abuse. His bail was set at $1.1 million.

He was described as a convicted felon with a criminal history spanning three decades.

Ayans is scheduled to appear in court on June 17.

