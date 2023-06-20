A man who climbed onto a rooftop in Venice began throwing pieces of wood at first responders late Monday night.

The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of South Main Street.

A man is seen throwing wood from a rooftop in Venice on June 19, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

A man being followed by police after allegedly standing on top of a Metro bus eventually climbed on top of a building that was under construction in the area.

Video from the scene showed the shirtless man grabbing onto loose wires and walking around on the roof.

At one point the man was picking up large pieces of wood and throwing them in the direction of Los Angeles County firefighters who were at the scene.

Firefighters and police left the scene after about 90 minutes.

No one was injured in the incident and It was unclear if the man was taken into custody.