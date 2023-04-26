A Victorville man was arrested after he allegedly fired multiple shots at an occupied home with a rifle, an attack that was captured by security cameras, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Nathaniel Aguirre-Miranda, 23, approached the home in the 14000 block of Cortez Drive a few minutes after midnight on April 9 and shot the structure multiple times, the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

No one was hurt in the shooting, which could have injured multiple children and adults, officials said.

The family who lived in the home knew Aguirre-Miranda and identified him to police, who served a search warrant at his home on April 13, authorities said. The relationship between Aguirre-Miranda and the family has not been disclosed.

At Aguirre-Miranda’s residence, police say they found “multiple firearm parts and ammunition,” and Aguirre-Miranda was booked for a felony charge of shooting at an inhabited dwelling.

Anyone with information is asked to call 760-241-2911 or 760-956-5001.

To report information anonymously, call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or visit wetip.com.