A 24-year-old man from Santa Paula is facing numerous charges after passing out in his vehicle, being arrested for driving under the influence and having a drug manufacturing laboratory in his vehicle, authorities announced earlier this week.

On July 21, deputies with the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office responded to the 5500 block of Hollister Avenue in Goleta at around 6:27 p.m. on reports of a man passed out in his vehicle. According to a news release from the SBSO, a good Samaritan reported the driver, believing that the man was under the influence.

At the scene, deputies identified Dawson Geoffry Carter inside his vehicle in the parking lot of a local business.

“Deputies determined that Carter had driven to the business while being under the influence and he was subsequently arrested,” the release noted.

A search of the 24-year-old’s vehicle revealed several controlled substances, including methamphetamine, heroin, LSD, MDMA, psilocybin and evidence of drug sales. Deputies also discovered a “clandestine drug manufacturing lab” inside the car.

Clandestine Drug Lab found in the car of a man suspected of DUI in Goleta on July 21, 2023. (SBSO)

Carter was booked at the main jail on felony charges of maintaining a lab for manufacturing drugs, the sale of drugs and transportation of drugs for sale, as well as misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence and possession of burglary tools.

He has since been released on bail.