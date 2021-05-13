Police: Man arrested after peeping into Montclair home and harassing neighbors

A man seen in a Montclair neighborhood peeping into a home and allegedly making suggestive comments to a child Wednesday afternoon has been arrested, officials said.

Jesus Mendez-Ramirez, 23, was located in the 4400 block of Holt Avenue in Pomona at around 3 a.m. Thursday and arrested on unrelated charges, according to the Montclair Police Department.

The peeping incident occurred around 12:50 p.m. Wednesday when Raylene Atilano says she was changing her 2-year-old daughter’s diaper and noticed Mendez-Ramirez looking in through her window.

Atilano became startled and notified her brother, who then went outside to confront him.

Mendez-Ramirez left the home and walked across the street where a 9-year-old was walking, according to a report from the Montclair Police Department.

He had his shirt off and was making flirtatious movements, waving his shirt above his head and telling the child to go with him to his home, the report said.

Several witnesses saw what was happening, including the child’s parent who was able to get a photo of the man identified as Mendez-Ramirez.

“I’m upset, I’m very angry,” Atilano said, “I don’t want any little girl to ever go through that and I just want everybody to keep their kids safe.”

Mendez-Ramirez fled after the father of one of the young witnesses “assaulted” him, the department said.