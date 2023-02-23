Ever mistakenly sent a text to the wrong person with the same name? Maybe you meant to coordinate brunch with Mark E., but accidentally extended the invitation to Mark L.?

That’s essentially what happened to one wannabe criminal who apparently called in a threat to police in Hollywood, hoping to instill fear of an impeding threat in California. The problem, however, is he called the Hollywood Police Department — in Florida.

Dispatchers for the Broward County Sheriff’s Office apparently fielded a call meant for authorities in Hollywood, California, but the number dialed pointed the caller in the direction of authorities in Hollywood, Florida.

Hollywood is a city on the eastern side of the Florida peninsula, about 10 miles south of Ft. Lauderdale and about 20 miles north of Miami.

The threat, according to TMZ, was to blow up the Hollywood Sign, located about 2,700 miles west of where the would-be criminal mastermind directed their phone call.

The caller demanded $10,000 to spare the iconic sign, TMZ reports.

A report was eventually directed to the proper agency, the Los Angeles Police Department, and the call was determined to be a hoax and the threat nonexistent.

In many ways, it’s understandable how someone could get the two places confused. Both cities are in close proximity to the ocean and both are in states that have made claim to the sunshine crown. But the big giveaway should’ve been the fact that Hollywood, California doesn’t have its own police department, whereas Hollywood, Florida does.

In the future, any Bond-villains-in-training should make sure they are familiar with some of America’s famous duplicates: There’s the two Portlands (Oregon and Maine), Kansas Cities (Missouri and Kansas) Long Beaches (California and New Jersey) and the respective homes of Disney properties (Orange County, California and Orange County, Florida).

Or, rather than embarrass yourself to police dispatchers and the national media, simply don’t make criminal threats —especially if you are bad at geography.