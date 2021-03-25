Man pleads guilty in month-long robbery spree of Inland Empire pharmacies

A Moreno Valley man pleaded guilty Thursday to federal criminal charges for engaging in a month-long robbery spree of pharmacies throughout the Inland Empire, officials said.

David Anthony Battle, 51, pleaded guilty to six felony counts of interference with commerce by robbery, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.

From July 6, 2020, to Aug. 10, 2020, Battle robbed six pharmacies — including Walgreens, CVS and Rite Aid — in Moreno Valley, Colton and San Bernardino, his plea agreement states according to the DOJ. He also attempted to rob two other Moreno Valley pharmacies.

During each incident, Battle used a similar method to brandish what appeared to be a handgun, by pulling it out from his waistband and holding it at his side. He would then demand that money from the cash register be placed in a bag and handed over, officials said.

He wore similar clothing each time, including medical masks covering his nose and mouth.

Battle was arrested after authorities reviewed store surveillance videos and identified him. During his arrest, a black “BB-gun-style pistol” was found on the ground near him, according to the DOJ.

He made $5,453 in illicit gains from the robberies, though $3,200 of that came from a July 6 robbery of a Walgreens store in Moreno Valley.

Battle is scheduled for a sentencing hearing on June 14, and faces a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison for each charge, the DOJ said.

The case was investigated by the FBI, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department and the San Bernardino and Colton police departments.