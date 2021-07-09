Man pleads guilty to transporting teenage girl from L.A. County across state lines to engage in prostitution

A Stockton man pleaded guilty Friday to a federal criminal charge accusing him of transporting a teenage girl out of state from Los Angeles County so that she could work as a prostitute, officials said.

Christian Alexander Augustus, 25, a.k.a. “Sir Ceeco,” pleaded guilty to one count of transportation of a minor in interstate commerce to engage in prostitution and criminal sexual activity, according to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California.

In April 2019, Augustus willfully caused the teenager to be transported from L.A. County to Las Vegas with the intent that she would engage in prostitution and other criminal sexual activity, according to his plea agreement.

From December 2018 to July 2019, Augustus directed the transportation of the victim from L.A. and Orange counties to locations including Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Phoenix, where she worked as a prostitute for his financial benefit, the news release states.

Augustus admitted to forcing the teenager to work on the streets and advertising her on the internet. He also admitted to collecting the money the victim obtained by committing commercial sex acts.

Augustus is scheduled for a sentencing hearing on Nov. 29 and faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison and a statutory maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

The case was investigated by the Orange County Human Trafficking Task Force, which is comprised of local law enforcement agencies, along with Homeland Security Investigations and the United States Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jake D. Nare of the Santa Ana Branch Office is prosecuting the case.