Man posing as ride-hail driver arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting woman he picked up in Long Beach

Demetrio Estrada and the vehicle he used in an alleged sexual assault are shown in photos released by the Long Beach Police Department on Feb. 3, 2022.

A man who police said was posing as a ride-hail driver was arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman he picked up at a Long Beach bus stop last summer.

Authorities began investigating on Aug. 1, 2021, after a reported sexual assault involving a man driving a 2006 silver Honda Civic, who allegedly posed as a driver of a ride-hailing app, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

The man allegedly picked up a woman near a bus stop in the area of First Street and The Promenade. He allegedly drove the victim to a separate location and sexually assaulted her, police said without elaborating.

Authorities eventually identified the suspect as 29-year-old Demetrio Estrada of Compton and he was arrested on Tuesday.

His bail was set at $1,100,000.

“Detectives believe Estrada routinely frequents entertainment districts in Long Beach and are encouraging any additional victims to come forward,” police said in a news release Thursday.

Anyone with information about Estrada can contact the Police Department’s sex crimes detail at 562-570-7368.