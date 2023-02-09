A man who police said was posing as a security guard was arrested after allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a teenager in Fullerton earlier this week.

The assault was reported around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday at a shopping center in the 1800 block of Malvern Avenue.

The 17-year-old victim told responding officers that she and her boyfriend were sitting inside their parked vehicle when they were confronted by a security guard.

The man, later identified as Mohamed Mao, 34, of Anaheim, was in a uniform and was driving what looked like an official security type vehicle, according to Fullerton police.

Mao allegedly ordered the girl to get out of the vehicle and into the backseat of his car.

The assailant then drove her to another location in the shopping center where he allegedly sexually assaulted her, police said. He released the victim after she was able to notify her parents about the incident using her phone, police said.

Officers responded to the shopping center and at one point spotted Mao trying to stop another vehicle in the parking lot.

He was eventually detained and arrested on suspicion of assault with the intent to rape, kidnapping, sexually battery of a minor and impersonating a police officer.

He was booked and his bail was set at $100,000, police said.

Mao apparently worked in the shopping center, and detectives believe he may have victimized others.

Anyone with additional information about the suspect, or believes they may have been victimized by him, is asked to call Detective N. Valdes at 714-738-6754.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.