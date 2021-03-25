Man previously convicted of vehicle theft uses tow truck to steal cars: Fullerton PD

An Anaheim man who was previously convicted of vehicle theft and forgery has been arrested after allegedly using a tow truck to steal cars, police announced Thursday.

Kevin Cannata, 35, was arrested Wednesday following a monthlong investigation, according to a Fullerton Police Department news release.

Between Feb. 14 and March 13, police had responded to three different reports of stolen vehicles.

In each of the incidents, police received witness reports or reviewed video of what appeared to be a white tow truck being used to steal the vehicles.

Police were able to identify Cannata after the video evidence was circulated, according to the release.

He was allegedly in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia when he was arrested.

After searching his home and another vehicle, investigators found property taken from one of the stolen vehicles, as well as ammunition, which Cannata is prohibited to possess because of his prior felony convictions, according to police.

The suspect was taken to Orange County jail, where he is being held on $200,000 bail.

No further details about the ongoing investigation have been released, and police did not share a booking photo of Cannata.