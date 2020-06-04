Man pulls gun, driver speeds through crowd during protests in Newport Beach

Police are investigating two unrelated incidents that were captured on video and occurred amid peaceful protests honoring George Floyd in Newport Beach Wednesday.

One incident occurred just before 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of 30th Street and Newport Boulevard.

Video recorded by Josh Hart and obtained by KTLA shows a group of people running toward a man, and then quickly turning and running away as he pulls out a gun.

The shirtless man could be seen holding the gun over his head as he walked backward down the sidewalk.

“He’s got a gun. He’s got a gun,” a person in the video is heard saying.

The man had apparently gotten into a verbal altercation with someone before pulling the gun out of his backpack, the Newport Beach Police Department stated in a news release.

A witness told KTLA the man had yelled “black lives don’t matter” and “get out of this city,” prior to pulling out the gun.

The police department asked that anyone witnessing the incident contact them at 949-644-3797.

In a sperate incident, a white car was recorded driving through a crowd of people demonstrating in honor of George Floyd.

The vehicle appeared to graze someone on a bike and some bystanders.

No one was seriously injured in the incident, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The driver of the vehicle has been arrested, Newport Beach Mayor Will O’Neill tweeted.

The incidents come amid nationwide protests against police brutality, stemming from Floyd’s death while in custody of the Minneapolis Police Department.

All four of the officers involved have been fired and charged in Floyd’s death.

The driver of the white Mini Cooper in this video has been arrested by Newport Beach police. https://t.co/K8He5Jo4p6 — Mayor Will O'Neill (@ONeill4Newport) June 4, 2020