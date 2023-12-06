Disturbing security camera footage shows a man sucker-punch another man who was pushing a child in a stroller in Calabasas on Tuesday.

The victim called the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department around 5:42 p.m. to report the incident, which happened in the 4000 block of Lost Spring Road, a spokesperson confirmed.

A video posted on Neighbors and shared with KTLA shows the attacker walking up to the victim and hitting him squarely in the face with a left hook. The victim falls to the ground and the stroller tumbles over.

His assailant then gets into a minivan parked in a driveway that does not belong to him and drives away, the video shows.

A man seen punching another man pushing a stroller in Calabasas, CA.

The victim eventually stumbles back to his feet and uprights the stroller. It was unclear if the child, a 10-month-old, was injured in the fall.

Neighbors are understandably shaken and say they do not know the identity of the attacker.

“It feels really random … this is a safe neighborhood and we’re all just absolutely horrified that something could happen here to someone doing something so innocent like walking their child,” said Greg Higa.

“The man who was attacked is a very nice community member,” said Mary Steele, another neighbor. “He has a beautiful home, people know who he is and the baby is an innocent victim.”

The attacker was wearing a dark-colored T-shirt, jeans and a backward-facing baseball hat.

He had parked his minivan in a driveway that did not belong to him, neighbors confirmed.

Investigators took a report but no further information was available, according to the spokesperson.