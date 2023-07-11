Police are looking for two people involved in the assault and robbery of an 80-year-old woman in Culver City Monday.

The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. in the parking lot of First Citizens Bank, 10784 Jefferson Blvd., according to Culver City police.

The victim told responding officers that a female tried to distracted her as she got into her vehicle. That’s when a male suspect approached her, struck her in the face several times and took her purse before both suspects drove off in a newer gray SUV.

Responding firefighters treated the victim at the scene.

The stolen purse was described as being an orange Michael Kors and contained a Motorola cellphone, prescription reading glasses, driving glasses, multiple credit and debit cards, the victims driver’s license and $600 in cash.

The female suspect is described only as having curly dark brown hair and was wearing neutral-colored clothing, police said. The male had a clean-shaven face and curly dark brown hair.

Anyone with information about the crime or the suspects is asked to call Sgt. Edward Baskaron at 310-253-6316, or the watch commander at 310-253-6202.