A dispute over a coat led a man to punch a woman and strike her with his car at an Apple Valley gas station Monday night, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

At the Apple Valley Gas Mart on Highway 18 about 11:30 p.m., a 55-year-old Apple Valley woman reported to a deputy that she had been assaulted by 58-year-old Apple Valley man Richard Edward Shaw “while they were arguing about a jacket,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

During the confrontation in the gas station’s parking lot, Shaw “struck the victim with his fist and with his vehicle,” then stole from her, authorities said.

“The suspect left the location with the victim’s bicycle and other property,” the release added.

The unidentified woman was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, while Shaw was arrested at his home Wednesday morning.

Shaw faces charges of robbery and assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked at the High Desert Detention Center and is being held in lieu of $200,000 bail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Trousas at 760-240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the WeTip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or visit wetip.com.