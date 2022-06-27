A traffic investigator looks over the scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash in Fullerton on June 27, 2022. (OnScene.TV)

A man who was pushing his belongings along a Fullerton crosswalk died after being struck by three different drivers who then fled the scene early Monday, police said.

The incident was reported about 1:30 a.m. at Harbor Boulevard and Southgate Avenue.

Responding officers with the Fullerton Police Department found the man laying in the roadway along with his belongings.

The victim had suffered serious injuries. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

An investigation revealed the 38-year-old victim was crossing at the intersection against a red light. A white Dodge Charger heading South on Harbor with a green light struck the man as he was walking in the crosswalk.

A few second later, a black Jeep Wrangler also struck the victim as he lay in the street, police said.

Then, about two minutes later, another vehicle, described as a white two-door Honda Civic struck the victim a third time.

All three vehicles continued south without stopping, police said.

Shortly after the victim was transported to a trauma center, the cart he used to push his belongings and other items remained strewn in the intersection, video from the scene showed.

Lt. Tony Bogart said the intersection was expected to be closed for hours after the crash.

Anyone with information about the incident or who may have video is asked to contact Fullerton police Accident Investigator J. Feaster at 714-738-6812 or via email at jfeaster@fullertonpd.org.

Anyone wishing to provide information anonymously can call the Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS or can visit their website at www.p3tips.com/913.