Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was gunned down in Montebello late Thursday evening.

The shooting happened just before midnight on the 1600 block of Neil Armstrong Street.

Officers from the Montebello Police Department responded to the scene following reports of shots fired. Upon their arrival, they located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper torso.

The man, identified only as a Hispanic adult, was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity and cause of death will be released at a later time.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is assisting with the investigation and said a person at the scene came forward to claim responsibility for the shooting.

“He is currently being questioned,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a Friday morning news release.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is urged to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be provided online or by calling 800-222-8477.