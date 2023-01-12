A man is still in a coma two months after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in the Westlake District, police said Thursday.

Luis Varela was struck by a dark-colored SUV when he was crossing Wilshire Boulevard at Park View Street around 7 p.m. Nov. 11.

The driver did not stop to render aid or identify himself or herself, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Varela suffered severe head trauma and was admitted to the intensive care unit at a hospital, where he remained in a coma as of Tuesday.

A reward of up to $25,000 is available to community members who can provide information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the driver.

A GoFundMe started by Varela’s family to help with medical expenses indicated that his mother, who lives out of the country, will now be staying with the victim to care for him.

“The financial costs to this life-saving treatment will not be fully covered by insurance. There are to be unexpected and costly out-of-pocket expenses as part of my brother’s care,” the fundraising page reads.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Detective Juan Campos at 213-833-3713 or 31480@lapd.online. Those with information can also contact the Central Traffic Division Watch Commander at 213- 833-3746 during weekends and off-hours, or call the 24-hour toll free number at 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org, or Tipsters lapdonline.org.