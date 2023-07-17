A 30-year-old San Bernardino man was rescued over the weekend in Angels Falls after falling off a trail, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office, KTLA sister station KSEE reports.

On Saturday, July 15, around 8:00 p.m., the Madera County Sheriff’s Office received a medical aid call for a hiker who had fallen and sustained a possible broken leg at Angel Falls.

Authorities rescued the hiker who fell into a river near Angel Falls. July 16, 2023. (Madera County Sheriff’s Department)

When units arrived on the scene, they located an adult male with a broken left femur bone just above his knee.

Officials say the man was hiking with friends when he slipped from the trail, fell around 30 feet, and landed in the river at Angel Falls.

The technical rope rescue team performed a high-angle rope rescue in the dark which included an approximately 30-foot vertical slope up to the trail.

The patient was then carried out to an awaiting ambulance, which transported him to a regional hospital for treatment of his injuries.

“We are grateful for the successful outcome of this highly technical and challenging rescue. The dedicated, skilled, and resolute individuals who make up our Search and Rescue Team provide an invaluable service to our community, and we can’t thank them enough. We wish the hiker a speedy recovery,” says Madera County Sheriff Tyson Pogue.

The Madera County Office of Emergency Services continues to urge both residents and visitors to use extreme caution when doing activities outdoors, especially at night.