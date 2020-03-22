Man rescued after falling down mineshaft in Death Valley

Rescuers freed a man who had fallen down a mineshaft in Death Valley on March 21, 2020. (Credit: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department)

Rescuers from four agencies teamed up to rescue a 60-year-old Santee man who fell down a mineshaft in Death Valley early Friday, suffering severe head injuries, authorities said.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department was notified about 12:30 a.m. that its help was needed in helping a man who had fallen down a mineshaft, the agency said in a written statement.

Members of the Sheriff’s Mine/Cave Rescue Team responded, along with rescuers from Inyo County, Pahrump, Nevada and Las Vegas.

“After careful preparation and planning, a two-hour rescue began and culminated with (the victim) being lifted from the mine shaft,” according to the statement.

The man was rushed to a Las Vegas hospital by helicopter with severe head trauma, officials said. An update on his condition was not available.

It was not clear how far down the mineshaft the man fell.