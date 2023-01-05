Crews rescued a man who was stuck in the fast-moving Ventura River after heavy rainfall Thursday.

The incident was reported around 9:35 a.m. near Highway 33 south of Stanley Avenue.

Video from the scene showed the dramatic hoist rescue as the man wearing a straw hat was extricated from the river.

A man was holding onto bamboo in the swollen Ventura River before he was rescued by authorities on Jan. 5, 2023. (RMG News)

He had been found hanging onto bamboo in the middle of the flooded river.

The man was evaluated at the scene and reported to be in good condition.

The Ventura County fire and sheriff’s departments responded to the scene.

The rescue comes as a powerful “bomb cyclone” slammed Southern California.

While rain totals exceeded 2 inches in some areas of Los Angeles County, higher totals were seen in the mountains and coastal valleys of Ventura County.