Man rescues toddler from deadly crash on 101 Freeway in East Hollywood

A 23-year-old woman was killed and a toddler was hospitalized following a violent crash on the 101 Freeway in East Hollywood Monday night.

The crash was reported shortly before 9:30 p.m. on the northbound 101 Freeway just south of Santa Monica Boulevard, according to a California Highway Patrol news release.

Investigators believe the driver lost control of the vehicle and drove onto an off-ramp embankment before crashing through a fence and landing back on the freeway.

A man who identified himself as Josiah said he was heading home with a friend when he saw the wrecked vehicle and ran over.

“I heard a baby crying and opened the door. The baby was OK,” Josiah said.

The 2-year-old child was taken to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles with a head injury, the CHP stated.

A family member also said the boy was OK after the crash.

Emergency responders found the driver, identified as a woman from Los Angeles, unresponsive and still trapped inside the car when they arrived at the scene.

She was pronounced dead after being extricated from the vehicle, CHP Officer Taka Hiura said.

The relationship between the woman and child has not been confirmed.

The cause of the crash, which did not appear to involve any other vehicles, is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the CHP at 213-744-2331.