Man returns from trip to find wife’s body in Sylmar home, prompting homicide investigation

A homicide investigation is underway after a man returned home from a trip Tuesday night to find his wife’s body inside their Sylmar home, police said.

Police were called to conduct a death investigation at the home in the 14500 block of Lyle Street about 11:30 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department Detective Christine Moselle said.

Responding officers met family members at the residence and located the woman’s body inside.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene when the woman’s injuries were determined to be suspicious, Moselle said.

Relatives said the victim was in her 30s and lived in the home with her husband and children.

The husband and the victim’s daughters had been in Mexico and found her when they returned, the family members said.

Investigators said a vehicle was missing from the home, which they believe the killer may have used to flee the area.

No suspect has been identified in the incident.

The cause of death is still being determined.