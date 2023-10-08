A man riding a bicycle with his dog was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Laguna Beach Saturday evening.

According to information from the Laguna Beach Police Department, the unidentified man was struck at the intersection of Oak Street and Glenneyre Street just before 7 p.m.

The bicyclist sustained “critical injuries” and was pronounced deceased at a local hospital. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

“We send our deepest prayers and condolences to the deceased male’s family and hope they find strength through this unfortunate event,” said Laguna Beach Police Department Captain Mike Peters.

A dog – described by police as a small terrier – was sitting in the bike’s front basket when the collision occurred, officials said. The pooch was taken to a local animal hospital with minor injuries and is expected to recover.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the collision, police said.