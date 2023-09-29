Police are searching for three suspects who robbed and shot a man who was exiting his Lamborghini in the Beverly Grove neighborhood of Los Angeles Friday morning.

The incident was reported shortly before 4 a.m. in the 7900 block of West 1st Street, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed.

The victim was leaving his parked Lamborghini when multiple suspects approached and at least one of them pulled out a gun.

It was unclear if any words were exchanged but at some point the gunman opened fire, striking the unidentified victim, police said.

He was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.

The suspects got away with a bag containing cash but the amount of money taken was unknown.

Police described the three suspects as Black males wearing all-black clothing.

The suspects fled westbound on 1st Street in a dark-colored Tesla.