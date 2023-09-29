Police are searching for three suspects who robbed and shot a man who was exiting his Lamborghini in the Beverly Grove neighborhood of Los Angeles Friday morning.
The incident was reported shortly before 4 a.m. in the 7900 block of West 1st Street, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed.
The victim was leaving his parked Lamborghini when multiple suspects approached and at least one of them pulled out a gun.
It was unclear if any words were exchanged but at some point the gunman opened fire, striking the unidentified victim, police said.
He was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.
The suspects got away with a bag containing cash but the amount of money taken was unknown.
Police described the three suspects as Black males wearing all-black clothing.
The suspects fled westbound on 1st Street in a dark-colored Tesla.