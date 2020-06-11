Man robbed and shot while out for jog in Culver City

A man was robbed and shot while jogging in Culver City late Wednesday night.

The incident happened about 11:20 p.m. in the 6100 block of Washington Boulevard when the jogger was approached by an unknown male, Culver City Police Department Lt. Martinez said.

The jogger, identified only as a 34-year-old resident of Culver City, was robbed and then shot during the incident, Martinez said.

The victim was taken to Cedar Sinai to undergo emergency surgery.

The suspect fled the scene following the robbery but it was unclear the he fled on foot or in a vehicle.

No description of the suspect was immediately available.

Investigators said they do not believe the suspect and the victim knew each other.

There was no word on what was taken in the robbery.