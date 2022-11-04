A man was robbed at gunpoint in a West Hollywood parking lot Friday morning and then struck by the suspect’s vehicle in an incident that was captured on video.

The robbery occurred around 9 a.m. at 9030 W. Sunset Blvd., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Surveillance video shows a man stepping out of a white Tesla when a dark-colored sedan stops behind him. The driver of the sedan gets out of the vehicle, charges at the man with what appears to be a gun and pulls the victim to the ground.

The victim gets up and runs away with the suspect behind him. The video shows a second person getting out of the sedan and also running toward the victim.

Video from the front of the lot shows the victim being struck by the sedan, sending the pedestrian over the windshield and then onto the ground.

The man gets back up and tries to flee, but the driver gets out of the sedan and chases him.

The man falls to the ground again as the suspect approaches him, and the two struggle, apparently for a gold ring, before the assailant gets away, the video shows.

The victim was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

The robbery and crash were apparently witnessed by many people in the area.

A parking attendant who told KTLA he wanted to help but was afraid because the suspect had a gun.

“It was scary,” the attendant said. “I was trying to help, do something, but it was kind of not very safe to go between them.”

It is unknown if the victim was targeted.

Witnesses who know the victim told KTLA is often parks his car in the lot. They said he is a real estate agent and a new father.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed deputies speaking to witnesses at the scene.

No further details have been released.