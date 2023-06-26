A man was robbed and shot in Apple Valley, then left in the desert near Landers, where his body was found, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The unidentified man was reportedly robbed and shot at least one time in the 21600 block of Roundup Way a few minutes after midnight Sunday, officials said in a news release.

Deputies learned that the victim was then taken to and left at “an unknown desert area,” the release said.

At 5:25 p.m., an off-road vehicle rider found a dead man near Old Woman Springs Road in Landers.

“Investigators believe the deceased male to be the shooting victim. Identification of the deceased is pending coroner’s investigation,” the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Eric Ogaz at 909-890-4904.

Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or wetip.com.