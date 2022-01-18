Man said to be brandishing knife, acting erratic is fatally shot by officer in Huntington Park

An investigation is underway after a man who police said was armed with a knife was fatally shot by an officer in Huntington Park overnight.

The incident began with firefighters responding to a call in the 6500 block of Marbrissa Avenue at about 11:45 p.m. Monday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

Crews were unable to locate a fire but said they were confronted by a man who threatened them and claimed to have a weapon, possibly a gun.

Huntington Park police were called and located the suspect, who was armed with a knife, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Chris Kusayanagi said.

“He was brandishing the knife toward them … He was acting fairly erratic,” Kusayanagi said.

Officers gave several verbal commands and used less-lethal rounds, but the suspect fled on Marbrissa Avenue.

The officers caught up with the suspect again in the 6400 block of Santa Fe Avenue, where they again engaged him and gave commands to drop the knife before deploying less lethal rounds, the Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

The rounds had little effect and the suspect again tried to flee before being engaged a third time to drop the knife.

Less lethal rounds were again used, but to no avail, according to the Sheriff’s Department. An officer then opened fire when investigators say the suspect advanced toward them.

The unidentified suspect, who was about 30 years old, was struck by the gunfire and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the news release.

The knife was recovered at the scene and no officers were injured.

Anyone with further information about the shooting is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.