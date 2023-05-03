A terrifying video captured the moment a man saved a baby in a stroller from rolling into heavy traffic in Hesperia.

Security video shows a woman unloading items from the backseat of her SUV parked outside of the A1 Hand Car Wash on Monday around 3:30 p.m. A stroller with a baby inside was placed outside near the vehicle.

As she’s rummaging through the car, the stroller suddenly starts to roll backward. When the woman notices, she runs toward the stroller, but trips and falls down. She gets up again, only to fall down once more.

Just as the stroller is moments away from hitting traffic, a good Samaritan suddenly dashes in from the side and grabs the stroller. He pushes the baby back up the driveway as another person helps the fallen woman stand up. When he reaches the woman, he gives her a hug.

Security video captures the terrifying moment a baby stroller nearly rolls into oncoming traffic in Hesperia on May 1, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

Good Samaritan Ronald Nessman saves a baby in a stroller from nearly rolling into oncoming traffic in Hesperia on May 1, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

“I heard a lady screaming while I was on my way to the stroller and she had fallen down twice,” recalled Ronald Nessman, the man who saved the baby. “I noticed the stroller was going through traffic and instinctively ran towards the stroller. I was just thankful I was at the right place at the right time.”

Nessman said the moment he spotted the stroller, he could only focus on running over. Traffic was very heavy at the time and speeds were fast, said Nessman. He said the fallen woman was injured and was unable to get up.

“Her knees were bleeding, she was traumatized from falling and from the baby going into traffic,” said Nessman. “I can only imagine what was going on in her head. It was heart-wrenching. She was crying, she was in shock. I hope she’s all right.”

Nessman said he had just finished a job interview when his sister asked him to accompany her to a car wash that day. Nessman definitely believes it was a case of being in the right place at the right time.

“That’s why I gave her a hug,” he said. “I wouldn’t know what to do if that was my child. She didn’t see anybody who could save the baby. I’m thankful I had enough time to get it before it went out to the traffic.”

He said the baby remained unharmed and was smiling up at him when he grabbed the stroller. Witnesses said the woman was extremely grateful to Nessman. As for Nessman, he said he’s still looking for work and is hopeful to land something in the future.