Man seeks answers after he says neighbor fired shots at his Lincoln Heights apartment unit

Chris James says he went to bed around 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 18 and was awoken an hour later from a shotgun firing into his apartment from the unit upstairs.

According to James, police knocked on his neighbor’s door, and when he didn’t answer, they didn’t go inside — a move James thinks is unacceptable considering the situation.

“I feel like I’m in another world. Who is allowed to just shoot into someone’s house?” James questioned. “No one’s gonna do anything until he actually hurts somebody.”

He said he feels he’s being target for his race since he’s one of the few Black residents in the predominantly Latinx community.

Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Nov. 13, 2020.