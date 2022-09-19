A man captured on home security video hitting and kicking a dog in the hallway of an Anaheim apartment complex has been identified by police but has not been arrested.

The Anaheim Police Department said the man is being investigated for animal cruelty and has been questioned in the case, but no formal charges have been filed at this time.

The video, which was captured on a doorbell security camera, has been shared hundreds of times on social media and led to authorities being inundated with tips and calls for action.

The dog in the video, which police believe is a black Goldendoodle or a similar breed, has not been located.

Anyone who may know where the dog is is asked to contact the Anaheim Police Department at 714-321-3669.

Police say they are working to gather all the facts related to the incident and will released additional updates “when appropriate.”