A man who was seen in a TikTok video lurking near women in Burbank was arrested again after being released from jail a day earlier.

This marks the second time the suspect, Calese Crowder, 37, was arrested within a week, Glendale Police said.

Crowder was seen in a viral video lurking extremely close to 28-year-old Michaela Witter’s legs while she was browsing at a Barnes & Noble store on Aug. 7.

Believing Witter was unaware, Crowder is seen crouching down low and getting extremely close to Witter’s legs. He is later seen doing the same thing to another woman browsing nearby.

After posting the video on social media, Witter discovered Crowder had a long criminal history, including serving eight years in prison for peeping, prowling and burglarizing homes.

Crowder was arrested on Aug. 11 during an unrelated incident in which he was accused of peeping into a home with children and a family inside.

A TikTok video captures a man lurking extremely close to a woman’s legs while she was shopping in a Burbank Barnes & Noble. (Michaela Witter)

A TikTok video captures a man lurking extremely close to a woman’s legs while she was shopping in a Burbank Barnes & Noble on August 7, 2023. An Aug. 11 mugshot of Crowder is seen. (Michaela Witter, Glendale Police Department)

Calese Crowder seen in an August 17, 2023 booking photo along with a TikTok video clip that captures a man lurking extremely close to a woman’s legs in a Burbank Barnes & Noble on August 7, 2023. (Glendale Police Department, Michaela Witter)

During a court appearance on Aug. 15, prosecutors said Crowder admitted to enjoying watching women and was once caught pleasuring himself while following a woman who was walking her dog.

He pleaded no contest to the charges and was sentenced to 60 days in jail and 52 weeks of sexual impulse rehabilitation therapy.

On Aug. 16, he was released from jail due to apparent overcrowding. According to the terms of Crowder’s sentencing, he was required to register as a sex offender at a local police station, authorities said.

On Thursday, Glendale Police confirmed Crowder had not registered with the department which was in violation of the sentencing order.

Crowder was arrested again and an arraignment hearing is scheduled for Aug. 18. at the Glendale Superior Court. He is being held on $20,000 bail. A